Arunachal: Two kids who were Stuck in Kameng River in Seppa have been Rescued

UPDATE FROM SEPPA- Two kids who were stuck on a rock situated in the middle of the Kameng River in Seppa as floodwaters rise, have been rescued. The DC East Kameng with locals rushed to the spot and supervised the operation till it’s completed.

As per the report, rescue operation successfully done with the help of raft boat and its operators. Bharat Sonam, Chairperson EKSWCO has provided his personal raft boat for the rescue operation.

