Arunachal: ZPC inaugurates Panchayat Bhavan at Pan, Mengio

MENGIO- Chukhu Bablu, ZPC Papumpare inaugurated the newly constructed Panchayat Bhawan cum Common Service Centre under RGSA at Pan Panchayat under Mengio circle on Saturday last.

The bhawan will function as the office for Panchayat leaders and meeting hall for them for conduct of gram sabhas.

Addressing the gathering the ZPC implored the public to use the government asset properly and protect it from encroachments.

He later visited Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya, Pan ( Mengio) where he inaugurated the Inter School Sports, Cultural and Literary Competitions held in the memory of Lt. Probin Hazarika, a Maths teacher who served at remote Mengio for more than 12 years and was immensely loved by the public.

Addressing the students on the occasion, he exhorted them to be” academically inclined “and “at the same time pursue extra curriculum activities for a holistic personality development”.

Expressing gratitude to the teachers for serving in a remote area, he added that “ their sincere efforts and dedication will not go in vain”.

He also requested the villagers to be always helpful to the teachers and traverse that extra mile to make their stay comfortable.

Among others I/ C PD-cum – DPDO, Dr Nikita Panggam, Smt.Nabam Yakum ZPM , Parang, Smt. Nabam Yazar, ZPM, Mengio, and Panchayat officials accompanied the ZPC.