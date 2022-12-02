ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Ex-servicemen rally held at Tawang

Around 100 ex-servicemen and widows of ex-servicemen attended the rally.

December 2, 2022
TAWANG-  An ex-servicemen rally was organised today in the brigade headquarters of Tawang brigade. Around 100 ex-servicemen and widows of ex-servicemen attended the rally.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo alongwith other head of offices participated in the rally and gave awareness and information on various welfare schemes and how to avail benefits of  those schemes.

Speaking on the occassion DC Tawang expressed his gratefulness to Tawang brigade for organizing such interaction programme . He said Its  good to see our ex-servicemen still young and healthy, our Indian army never leaves its ex soldiers unattended they are in constant touch with them and ask for their welfare he added. He asked welfare scheme implementing departments to keep some quota for ex-servicemen.

He informed  that we donot have separate Zila Sainik Board and its being looked after by DDMO, asked ex-servicemen to register themselves with ZSB. He further said that ex-servicemen are role model for villagers and first responder to any calamity in respective villages, our soldiers have sacrificed their youth life for nations security, and it is our duty to pay them back once they retire from active service.

Commander Tawang brigade Brig NM Bendigeri expressed his happiness to meet the ex-servicemen and said Tawang brigade is committed to cater to the needs of our veterans and have opened a facilitation centre in the brigade, lauded DC Tawang for taking initiatives to strengthen the civil military bonhomie.

December 2, 2022
