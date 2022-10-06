Arunachal: A Govt Officer towards Atmanirbharta after his Retirement

ITANAGAR- This Farmer Denhang Bosai is none other than former Dy director of Information and Public Relation, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh and thus an prefect example of “Atmanirbharta” .

In this video you can see he harvested a Sinisampha Kol ( a variety of local Banana ) and a few Papayas.

Talking to Arunachal24, he said ” I did say earlier that after my retirement from service and serving the state for more the 34 years, for all practical purposes I have become a small time farmer” .

Watch Video

“No choice really. Being the son of a successful and progressive farmer, my late father, I too am trying my hands in farming”, Bosai Said.

Further he added that ” As a matter of fact, papaya and banana are my favorites. They are both tummy-friendly and rich in nutrients. I use papaya both as a fruit and also as a vegetable”.

“When my father was alive, there was no dearth of these fruits because he planted a lot of them wherever he lived and used to harvest them throughout the year” he said .

Bosai said that “I grew up savouring papaya and banana in Wasathong thanks to my father’s hard work. He also left behind a huge pineapple garden in the village”.

Expressing his feelings as a farmer he said that ” Indeed, nothing tastes better than the fruits of one’s hard labour.. I appeal our youth to channelize their youthful energy towards constructive purposes by engaging themselves in Agri-Horti activities to sustain their livelihood”.

When we have so much scope to grow cash crops and busy ourselves in productive ventures blaming the government all the time holds no water.

“Some organizations are always busy in protests and dharnas at the slightest pretext without striving to contribute towards the healthy growth of our beautiful state”, Bosai added.