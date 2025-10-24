Arunachal: APIYO Rally in Itanagar Seeks Action on Illegal Migration

ITANAGAR/ NAHARLAGUN The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youths’ Organisation (APIYO)—often referred to as the All Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youths—organized a peaceful protest rally in Itanagar on Friday, October 24, 2025. The event drew participation from local youth groups and was aimed at addressing concerns over illegal immigration and its impact on indigenous communities.

The procession began at Akashdeep in Itanagar and marched to Tennis Court near IG Park. A parallel assembly was held in Naharlagun.

The rally was organized by APIYO, in collaboration with the All Capital Complex Youth Welfare Association (ACCYWA) and All Naharlagun Youth Welfare Association (ANYWA).

The rally focused on demanding stricter action against illegal immigrants including,

Immediate cancellation of unauthorized constructions like Jama Masjids and Madarsas in the capital region.

Banning unregulated weekly markets run by alleged illegal migrants in areas like Hollongi and Doimukh, which organizers claim undercut local businesses.

Enhanced enforcement of Inner Line Permits (ILPs) to prevent misuse and curb demographic threats to indigenous populations.

APIYO highlighted statistics such as over 13,730 Muslim residents in the area, with more than 20% allegedly Bangladeshi immigrants, and only one of at least 12 mosques in Nirjuli-Naharlagun being legally permitted.

APIYO President Taro Sonam Liyak emphasized that the protest targeted illegal activities, not any specific community, and called for broad support from youths, CBOs, political parties, and officials.

The event received official permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar on October 22, following a memorandum submitted to the Chief Secretary on October 6 with a 14-day ultimatum.

No major incidents were reported, and the rally was described as peaceful. It builds on APIYO’s ongoing campaigns to protect indigenous rights amid rapid urbanization and migration pressures in the state.