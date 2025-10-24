Itanagar

Arunachal: APIYO Rally in Itanagar Seeks Action on Illegal Migration

The rally focused on demanding stricter action against illegal immigrants including.......

Last Updated: 24/10/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: APIYO Rally in Itanagar Seeks Action on Illegal Migration

ITANAGAR/ NAHARLAGUN  The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youths’ Organisation (APIYO)—often referred to as the All Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youths—organized a peaceful protest rally in Itanagar on Friday, October 24, 2025. The event drew participation from local youth groups and was aimed at addressing concerns over illegal immigration and its impact on indigenous communities.

The procession began at Akashdeep in Itanagar and marched to Tennis Court near IG Park. A parallel assembly was held in Naharlagun.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The rally was organized by  APIYO, in collaboration with the All Capital Complex Youth Welfare Association (ACCYWA) and All Naharlagun Youth Welfare Association (ANYWA).

Also Read- RWD Engineer Likwang Lowang Found Dead in Gomchu Yeker Case

The rally focused on demanding stricter action against illegal immigrants including,

  • Immediate cancellation of unauthorized constructions like Jama Masjids and Madarsas in the capital region.
  • Banning unregulated weekly markets run by alleged illegal migrants in areas like Hollongi and Doimukh, which organizers claim undercut local businesses.
  • Enhanced enforcement of Inner Line Permits (ILPs) to prevent misuse and curb demographic threats to indigenous populations.

Also Read- 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar was found dead

APIYO highlighted statistics such as over 13,730 Muslim residents in the area, with more than 20% allegedly Bangladeshi immigrants, and only one of at least 12 mosques in Nirjuli-Naharlagun being legally permitted.

APIYO President Taro Sonam Liyak emphasized that the protest targeted illegal activities, not any specific community, and called for broad support from youths, CBOs, political parties, and officials.

The event received official permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar on October 22, following a memorandum submitted to the Chief Secretary on October 6 with a 14-day ultimatum.

No major incidents were reported, and the rally was described as peaceful. It builds on APIYO’s ongoing campaigns to protect indigenous rights amid rapid urbanization and migration pressures in the state.

Tags
Last Updated: 24/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Confers Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles Personnel

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Confers Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles Personnel

Arunachal: DNGC Conducts Nature Walk and Awareness Campaign at Itanagar Biological Park

Arunachal: DNGC Conducts Nature Walk and Awareness Campaign at Itanagar Biological Park

Arunachal: RGU Celebrates ‘Viksit Bharat’ Through Colours and Creativity

Arunachal: RGU Celebrates ‘Viksit Bharat’ Through Colours and Creativity

Arunachal: RTI Week Observed by APIC in Collaboration with Political Science Department, DNGC

Arunachal: RTI Week Observed by APIC in Collaboration with Political Science Department, DNGC

Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Women’s Health Checkup Camp under Viksit Bharat@2047

Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Women’s Health Checkup Camp under Viksit Bharat@2047

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Women Leadership Development Program under Viksit Bharat@2047

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Women Leadership Development Program under Viksit Bharat@2047

Arunachal: Governor Urges District Olympic Coordination Committee to Nurture Rural Sports Talent

Arunachal: Governor Urges District Olympic Coordination Committee to Nurture Rural Sports Talent

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts “Viksit Bharat K Rang Kala K Sang” Program at Jullang Campus

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts “Viksit Bharat K Rang Kala K Sang” Program at Jullang Campus

Arunachal: Himalayan University organised Orientation Program cum Fresher Meet 2025

Arunachal: Himalayan University organised Orientation Program cum Fresher Meet 2025

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Wildlife Awareness Programme Showcasing Arunachal’s Rich Biodiversity

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Wildlife Awareness Programme Showcasing Arunachal’s Rich Biodiversity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button