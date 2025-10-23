Arunachal: 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar was found dead

ITANAGAR- In a shocking development that has sent ripples through Arunachal Pradesh, 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar was found dead in his rented accommodation in Lekhi village near Itanagar on Thursday morning, allegedly by suicide.

Authorities were alerted around 11 a.m. by a neighbor who noticed Yekar’s door ajar and no response from inside.

Nirjuli Police Station registered the case as an unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Inspector Talum Nekam confirmed registration and said a detailed update will be shared on Friday, October 24.

Preliminary investigations indicate suicide, with no signs of foul play. Forensic teams are en route for post-mortem examinations.

According to sources, multiple handwritten suicide notes recovered at the scene have exposed explosive allegations of sexual exploitation, harassment, and blackmail by two senior government officials .

The family has filed an FIR, seeking recognition of the notes as dying declarations and an independent probe by a central agency such as the CBI.

The case has ignited widespread public outrage in Arunachal Pradesh, with social media campaigns demanding justice for Yekar and calling for systemic reforms in the state administration.

( This is a developing story, waiting for official statement )