Arunachal: Team Forest should work in synergy for public benefit; Mama Natung

ITANAGAR- ‘Team Forest’ should work in synergy for public benefit, said Forests and Climate Change Minster Mama Natung during the inauguration of three days ‘Senior Forest Officer’s Conference’ on Friday. He said that the coordination meeting should be held once in a quarter to strengthen coordination and collaboration within the department.

It was mentioned that there is a great enthusiasm in the Gun Surrender Abhiyan and such Jan Bhagidari is aiding in conservation efforts.

He stressed that good working officers should be commended and a committee of officers could be formed to identify and recommend such officers for national / state awards. He further appealed to the officers to intensify efforts to inform the community of biodiversity benefits and engage them in forest conservation efforts. Towards this DFOs & RFOs should participate in Gram Sabhas and also reach out to schools.

Continuous engagement with people, elected representatives and community based organisations will result in greater awareness of forestry and environment activities. He stressed on the principle of ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’ stating that the entire ecosystem consisting of trees, streams, people, flora and fauna are part of one universal family.

The three day ‘Senior Forest Officer’s Conference’ kicked off in Itanagar on 02/12/2022. The conclave is being held in the office of the PCCF, Environment, Forests & Climate Change and was inaugurated by Minster of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Mama Natung.

The chairpersons of APFCL, APBRDA, Biodiversity Board and Medicinal Plants Board, Principle Secretary Dr. Sharat Chauhan, PCCF Jitendra Kumar and all the senior officers of the department up to the level of Divisional Forest Officers from entire Arunachal Pradesh are attending the conference.

Apart from core forestry issues like CAMPA, diversion of forest land under Forests Conservation Act, Protection, Biodiversity, Wildlife, Wood Based Industry, Working Plans, innovative subjects like Gun Surrender Abhiyan, Pakke Declaration, Rejuvenation of Streams and Lakes, Carbon Sequestration, Extension of Orchids from tissue culture lab to field to interested public, Holistic development of Bamboo resources by adopting site to market approach, Promotion of economic activities based on medicinal plants, Nagar Van scheme, School Nursery program, Green India Mission, and Establishment of a Forest Museum and Memorial at Itanagar were among the subjects discussed.

Human resource and administrative issues such as welfare of forest department employees, healthy working environment, frontline staff post creation, security and development of Van Vigyan Kendra Chessa as an ecotourism centre as well as for refresher training also came up.

Publications on Gun Surrender Abhiyan, Annual Report of Pakke Tiger Reserve and Bulletin of Arunachal Pradesh Research were released during the inaugural function.

The Principal Secretary Dr. Sharat Chauhan stressed the need for respecting the traditions, adopting scientific temperament and professional approach and making optimal use of available resources in working of the forest department.

The PCCF Shri Jitendra Kumar welcomed the gathering and presented the wide ranging activities and innovative projects of the department in detail. He stressed that the forest team is committed to maintain a clean, green and healthy environment in the state through collaborative efforts and innovative strategies.

A.K. Biswal, PCCF (Planning & Development) proposed vote of thanks.