Arunachal: 5 APPSC Officials suspended

ITANAGAR- In a major development 5 (Five) officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) were suspended today with immediate effect.

The suspension orders signed by the secretary, APPSC were issued today to each of the five officials namely Nima Tondrang, joint secretary, (establishment); Bate Koyu, deputy secretary (Establishment); Joram Nagu, under secretary (Establishment);Debhasish Dey, private secretary and Swaroop Bhattacharjee, private assistant.

According to the suspension orders the secretary, Administrative Reforms, vide letter no AR-09/2022/64 dated 29th October’ 2022 has conveyed the direction of the Governor of AP under the provisions of Article 371H of the constitution of India for the suspension of the officials and appropriate disciplinary proceedings are contemplated against them.

The order further directed that during the period, the order is in force, the headquarters of the above officials shall be Itanagar and shall not leave without obtaining prior permission.