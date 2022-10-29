Arunachal: Legal Awareness Initiative titled EACH ONE, TEACH TEN promoted among GBs of Lower Dibang Valley

ITANAGAR- An online Legal Literacy cum Training Programme for the Gaon Burahs & Burihs of Lower Dibang Valley District was organized today on the 29th of October 2022 by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services (APSLSA) in collaboration with the Department of Justice (DOJ), Ministry of Law & Justice.

The programme which was being organized with the support of the District Legal Services Authority, Roing was attended by over 33 Gaon Burahs and Burihs, from across 21 villages, all of whom were trained on various important topics relevant to their roles as Head of the Customary Courts such as the Assam Frontier Regulation of 1945 – powers, functions, etiquettes & protocols; the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act 2021; basics of criminal and civil laws etc.

Furthermore sessions on Legal Awareness was also held as the GBs were familiarized on several relevant topics of public interest including Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985; Protection of Women against Domestic Violence Act, 2005; Victim Compensation Scheme etc.

A host of Subject Experts were invited to speak during the programme including Mrs Jaweplu Chai, District & Sessions Judge, Ziro; Yomge Ado, Member Secretary, APSLSA; Talo Moyon, CO Panglam Sub Division, Ashutosh Shrivastava, Programme Manager, DOJ; Adv. Nani Modi, and Adv. Bahe Mikrow.

Social Worker/Local Community Leader, Anjithe Menjo also took part in the training programme, apprising the participants from his personal experience as an Anti-Drug Abuse Activist on the Menace of Drug Abuse in the Valley and the role of GBs and Civil Society in tackling this epidemic currently infesting the region.

The day long programme ended with a special presentation on “Each One Teach Ten” – a Legal Awareness Initiative being sponsored by DOJ, under which the participating GBs are encouraged to share their legal learnings with 10 ordinary members of their respective community and in doing so spread legal Awareness in the rural region while also promoting the constitutional goal of Access to Justice for all.