Arunachal: APYC Team Visit Cloud Burst affected area Yangte

ITANAGAR- A team of Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress visited the Cloud Burst affected area and victims at Yangte under Kra Daadi District with former Minister Takam Pario.

The Youth Congress President Tarh Johny alongwith National Secretary In charge Poritush Roy has appealed State Government especially Disaster Management Minister for immediate Special Relief Package for the affected people through concern MLA and DC.

Public daily utilities like water supply, power supply, and road connection is been distrupted in the area for about one month. Many Residential houses, Church, School Building, Paddy Fields and other properties has been either dump inside or washed away by the landslide due to sudden and heavy rainfall from cloud bursting.

Special attention is required from the government at this testing time for the affected people.