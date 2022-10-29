ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Centre Sanction Integrated Aqua Park to be develop at Ziro

Ziro Valley, mainly inhabited by the people belonging to the Apatani tribe, is known for paddy-cum-pisciculture cultivation in which paddy and fish are cultivated together in agricultural fields.

October 29, 2022
ITANAGAR-    The Centre has sanctioned an integrated aqua park for Arunachal Pradesh with an overall cost of Rs 43.59 crore for developing the fisheries sector in the state, an official said here on Saturday. The aqua park will be set up at Tarin in Ziro Valley area of Lower Subansiri district.

Also Read- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Chief Minister – Pema Khandu confirmed the news. “It was a dream of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to establish an Aqua Park in every state. Happy to share that under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, first Aqua Park of India is sanctioned to Arunachal. The Park will be set up at Tarin (Ziro) in Lower Subansiri district.” – he wrote.

According to a letter addressed to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Fisheries Department, “The Government of Arunachal Pradesh vide reference No.-1 has proposed revised DPR in their Annual Action Plan for FY 2022-23 for Establishment of Integrated Aqua Park (IAP) at Tarin, Ziro, Lower Subansiri District under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with an overall cost of Rs 50.00 crore and Central share of Rs.45.11 crore.

Also Read- ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

The said Integrated Aqua Park project has been appraised by Project Appraisal Committee (PAC) in its 27th meeting held on 19th-21st July 2022 and the recommendations have been communicated to the Department of Fisheries (DoF), Government of India by NFDB vide reference No. 2.”

“After due examination, the Department of Fisheries (DoF), Government of India hereby approves the project of Establishment of Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin, Ziro, Lower Subansiri District under Annual Action Plan of Government of Arunachal Pradesh at a total project cost not exceeding Rs. 4359.04 lakh with Central share of Rs 3923.14 lakh under CSS component of PMMSY during 2022-23,” – the letter further reads.

The letter added that “This admissible Central liability will be released to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in equal 4 installments, as per the latest guidelines of Department of Expenditure. Release of each installment will be subject to utilization of at least 75% of the funds previously released and release of matching State share for the previous releases by the DoF, GoI.”

It is worth noting that PMMSY addresses critical gaps in the fisheries value chain, productivity, and quality to technology, post-harvest infrastructure, and marketing.

The scheme aims to modernize and strengthen the value chain, enhance traceability and establish a robust fisheries management framework while simultaneously ensuring the socio-economic welfare of fishers and fish farmers.

