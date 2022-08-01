National

8 Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Jabalpur Private Hospital

Police said that the fire appears to have been caused due to a short circuit.

August 1, 2022
BHOPAL: At least eight people were killed in a massive fire at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. The fire occurred at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka area of Jabalpur in the Monday afternoon. Five patients and three hospital staff were killed in the fire. More than a dozen people are also injured, police said.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police has confirmed the death of four patients, while it is being told that the death toll could be higher. By evening the death toll had reached 8.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of ₹ 5 lakhs each for the families of those killed in the fire.

According to sources, 9 people have been evacuated, who have suffered severe burns. While eyewitnesses have seen many dead bodies in a burnt state.

It is being told that 150 people including hospital staff, patients and their relatives were present during the fire in the hospital.

As soon as the fire broke out, a stampede broke out in the hospital. Seven fire tenders of the Municipal Corporation have been called to control the fire.

