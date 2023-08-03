Itanagar: IMC Mayor expresses concern over traffic congestion, irregular water supply, and frequent power cuts in the twin capital city

ITANAGAR- Expressing concern over the escalating traffic congestion, irregular water supply, and frequent power cuts in the twin capital city, Mayor Tamme Phassang of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) convened a joint meeting with various stakeholders including Administrations, Superintendent of Police (Itanagar, Naharlagun & Traffic), Engineers from line departments, and others at the Conference Hall of IMC on Thursday.

During the meeting, officials engaged in extensive discussions regarding the pressing issues faced by the residents. Heads of concerned departments provided detailed insights into the problems and assured their commitment to resolve them promptly.

Regarding the traffic situation, Mayor Tamme Phassang attributed a part of the congestion to ongoing highway construction. While speaking to the media, he disclosed that the concerned executing agencies had been urged to repair potholes, and they have already initiated the renovation process.

Additionally, the officials proposed the construction of at least three bypass roads between the twin capitals to alleviate traffic woes. Mayor Phassang emphasized that public cooperation and understanding would be crucial when claiming compensation during road construction.

Further, he highlighted the absence of sufficient parking lots as another contributing factor to the traffic issues. In response to this, Mayor added the IMC has identified potential locations for the construction of multilevel parking systems in the twin capital.

On the issue of water scarcity, Mayor Phassang shared that nearly ninety thousand people from Ward 1 to Ward 5 are facing problems due to the destruction of a main pipeline. However, he informed us that the concerned executing engineer had assured to restore the water supply within ten days. In the meantime, an additional fleet of 15 water supply vehicles would be deployed to ensure uninterrupted water distribution until the restoration works are complete, added Phassang.

Addressing the issue of frequent power cuts, Mayor Phassang reported that detailed reports from concerned engineers suggested replacing existing transformers with higher-capacity ones. With the capital’s population and households increasing, the need for more powerful transformers was evident to ensure a stable electricity supply. As a result, the IMC advised the department to submit a requisition to the government for the acquisition of high-end transformers, and they assured full support for the welfare of the public.

Among others DC-Talo Potom, SP-Traffic- Sachin Singhal(IPS), SP-Itanagar Rohit Rajbir Singh(IPS), SP-Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, Dahey Sangno CEO-ISCDCPL, Tamchi Syam AE(PHED), Commissioner-IMC Likha Tejji , Engineers from PWD and other officials attended the meeting.