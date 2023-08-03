Arunachal: Narcotic coordination committee meeting held in Tawang

TAWANG- The second coordination meeting of the members of Narcotic coordination committee, Tawang was held today in the chamber of Deputy Commissioner, Tawang under the Chairmanship of i/c Deputy Commissioner Rinchin leta.

The meeting was attended by SP Tawang DW Thungon, PD DRDA cum EAC Judicial Tenzin Jambey, Assistant Town Magistrate Sangey Norbu, Superintendent Tax, Excise and narcotics, Lham Tsering, bazaar secretaries and representatives of student body.

Speaking in the meeting SP Tawang DW Thungon informed about the provisions under NDPS Act. He requested the members and representatives of bazar welfare committee and students body to be the eye and ear of police and administration to make society clean from cases of drug abuse.

He said that the identity of the informers will not be disclosed. It is our collective responsibility in making our society better.

Earlier Chairman of the meeting, Rinchin Leta spoke on importance of conducting the coordination meeting, he requested the members to share any information on drug peddlers or users with administration and police. He said that more awareness on menace of drug is to be given.

He lauded the student body members for playing active role in providing information on recent drug peddlars case, asked them to further keep vigil and inform any matter related to such cases to the administration and police.

On request from members for check gates, he informed that there is instruction from higher authorities not to have check gates in inter district movements, however he said that our security agencies are active and keeping an eye on all the suspects and their movements.