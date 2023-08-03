Arunachal: Awareness programme for upcoming MMMD kick starts at Ziro

ZIRO- An awareness campaign programme for the upcoming ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ (MMMD) as part of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) was held at Abotani Hall here today.

Chairing the meet, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner appealed the participant ZPM’s, Gram chairpersons and Gram panchayat members of the District to take active initiative and mobilize mass participation at the upcoming MMMD celebration to make the celebration a grand success at the District.

The DC also urged the participants to use the week-long celebration to plant more trees in an around the selected sarovars, schools and villages to enhance greenery and ambiance at these places. He also called to collect good quality soil from the District to be transported to New Delhi as part of the MMMD celebration.

Appreciating the Centre’s designed programme, Lower Subansiri Zilla Parishad Chairperson Likha Sang Chorey also urged to make the programme successful at the District and appealed for cooperation, unity and initiative by the concerned ZPM’s and GPM’s at their respective grassroots levels.

Earlier, District Panchayat Development Officer (DPDO) Neelam Teji outlined the sequence of the upcoming programme and informed that the MMMD celebration will take place from 9th to 15th of August.

The week-long programme will include plantation of 75 nos. of plants at selected sarovars, schools, villages, collection of matti in two kalash of 3 kg each from Panchayat level to be transported to Block, State and then to New Delhi, organizing tribute to veers, making shalphaklam, erection of memorial plaque and reading out the panch pran pledge, holding mitti in hand and taking selfies.

Sub-Divisional Officer Old Ziro Badonlum Tawsik, few ZPM’s and GPM’s also spoke on the occasion attended by 10 ZPM’s and more than 100 GMP’s of the District.