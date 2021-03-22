Itanagar: CS reviews NH-415 (Package A) work progress, asked stakeholders to complete remaining works in the next 72 hrs

ITANAGAR- The Highway Monitoring Committee meeting to review the status of the progress of the 4-Lane Works of NH-415 (Package A) was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar today in CS Conference Hall, Civil Secretariat.

The Chief Secretary asked all the stakeholders to give their best foot forward in the next 72 hours and complete the remaining works.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the status of other important works like Underpass work, Bridge works in Chandranagar, and the Bridge near DC Office Entrance in Chandranagar.

The Chief Secretary asked the stakeholders to increase manpower if it is required in order to achieve the target for the Underpass. The PWD (Highway) informed that 59.0% Underpass work has been achieved till date.

He further requested all the stakeholders to work in close coordination for early completion of the works.

The National Highway from Chandranagar to Papunallah is nearing completion. Some minor dressings on the roads like installing cat eye remains and it will be completed in next two to three days.

Commissioner PWD Kaling Tayeng, Commissioner to HCM Sonam Chombey, Chief Engineer PWD (Design & Planning) Atop Lego, Chief Engineer Highway Kuru Sera, DC Capital Komkar Dulom, ADM Talo Potom, SP Capital Jimmy Chiram, EE (Power) Joram Lali, Ratu Techi of TKE and others were present in the meeting.