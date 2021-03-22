Arunachal: ArSRLM celebrates ‘World Water Day’ 

ITANAGAR- World water day was celebrated by ArSRLM at its various blocks along with various civil society members, line departments.

An awareness drive in and around an important water source was organised at Basar by BMMU Basar, Aalo East by DMMU Basar, Yachuli by DMMU Ziro, Seppa by DMMU Seppa, Mebo( DMMU Pangin) and Roing( DMMU Roing) by Self Help Group under DAY NRLM and the concerned District management Unit of Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission ( ArSRLM).

All the six blocks took out a huge rally on the occasion to celebrate the WWD event as well emphasis and create Awareness about the plight of Water crisis and the need for major intervention.

Apart from the cleanliness drive, various other activities like Wall paintings, Poster making , Essay writing competition at Schools, Nukkad Natak etc were also undertaken simultaneously at other blocks.

Basar Ane’s pledged to minimise Plastic bottles during World water day event instead hand crafted bamboo mugs just like olden days.

During the Programme, Awareness rally, skits and speeches were given on Safe and clean drinking Water, hygiene and sanitation as mandated under Food Health , Nutrition and WASH ( FHNW): an ongoing intervention under DAY NRLM.

Further, ArSRLM mentored Self Help Group (SHG) have also been engaged as Implementing Support agency ( ISA) at various blocks in the state in the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission ( JJM).

TEZU: Joining with rest of the world, ‘World Water Day’ was observed with much fanfare and spirit at Tezu today under the ageist of PHE & WS Division, Tezu in collaboration with the Lohit District Administration.

To mark the occasion, a procession with theme ‘Valuing Water’ was organised, which was actively participated by Marge Sora DC Lohit, Heads of various Department, School Students, SHGs and members of ArSRLM etc. It was followed with, prize distribution ceremony held at the premises of the Mini Secretariat where the winners of Essay Writing, Reading and Drawing competitions were felicitated by the DC.