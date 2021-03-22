Arunachal: GPDP of Kra Daadi Dist approved in DPC

PALIN- The District Planning Committee (DPC) in its meeting chaired by Smt. Charu Menia, Zilla Parishad Chairperson approved the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) of Kra Daadi District today at Panchayat Hall, Palin.

Earlier, all the member secretaries of each circle/block presented their plan before the house for its approval. All the Zilla Parishad Members also presented their views and suggestions in respect of their respective constituency.

The Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala said that sensitisation of government schemes is of utmost importance to prepare a good plan at the gram panchayat level.

There should not be any duplicacy of schemes, he suggested. Genuine and feasible schemes/activities must be chosen to have a better chance of being approved at the government level, he added.

Smt. Charu Menia, Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Kra Daadi District sought the cooperation of all stakeholders for overall development of the district. She also sought the active involvement of all PRI members led by their ZPMs in chalking out the best plan/scheme of their respective areas.

The meeting was also attended by Smt. Higio Yame, District Panchayat Development Officer, Rido Tarak, Project Director, DRDA and other Head of Offices amongst others.