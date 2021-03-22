Arunachal: District Level Under-17 Khelo India concludes

YUPIA- District Level Under-17 Khelo India ( Boys and Girls ) 2021 under Sports for Peace and development concluded successfully at Sangay Lhanden Sports Complex, Chimpu, Itanagar yesterday on 21st March’2021.

The two days sports event on 20 and 21st March’ 2021 was organized by the District Administration Papum Pare Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in collaboration with Sports Authority of Arunachal and Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, GoAP, Itanagar and sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India

The Closing Ceremony was graced by the Principal, Sangay Lhanden Sports Academy, Chimpu on 21st March’2021.

Sports activities in various disciplines like Badminton, Football, Taekwondo and Table Tennis were Conducted.

District Sports Officer In-Charge Tarak Dotang informed that altogether 300 sports person Boys and girls under-17 from five blocks of Papum Pare- Doimukh, Sagalee, Mengio Kimin and Balijan, including technical officials took participated in the two days event.

The Sagalee Block was declared overall Champion and Doimukh as Runners-up.

Further, Tseten Gyurmey from Balijan for Badminton, Techi Gumin from Sagalee for football, Bomto Bogo from Sagalee for Taekwondo and Miss Deri Liton from Balijan for Table Tennis respectively were declared Best Players of the various competitions.