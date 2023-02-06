Arunachal: AP Queerstation conducted its 5th LGBTQIA+ Meetup

ITANAGAR- To continue keeping the momentum of queer movement going in the State, AP Queerstation conducted its 5th Queer Meetup on Sunday at Sango Village Complex, Itanagar where they conversed about important topics starting from the theme of the meetup ‘True LGBTQIA+ allyship’ to discussing many sensitive topics like social stigma, taboo and inequality faced by the queer community in Arunachal Pradesh. The meetup was attended by 100-plus queer individuals as well as allies who participated in activities like poetry sessions, dance, storytelling sessions, and much more.

The event unfolded with a welcome speech by Sawang Wangchha, Queer Activist, followed by a speech on ‘True LGBTQIA+ Allyship’ by an ally Tomo Habung (Him/Him) and two technical sessions on ‘Mental Health Issues’ and ‘Legal Rights & Protection’ of the community members conducted by Yuma Narah (She/Her), Psychologist, and by Adv. Ebo Mili (He/Him), Lawyer, respectively.

The event was graced by Dr. Jamuna Bini, a noted writer, and academician from RGU as a guest who shared her thoughts and expressed her love and support for the LGBTQIA+ community of Arunachal Pradesh. Dr. Jamuna also educated the participants about the existence of Queer people in olden times by speaking about the stories and references of Queer characters available in Indian history as well as Indian Mythology. She also shared the story of one queer person she knows who for being a Queer person had to face all kinds of mocking, bullying, and harassment all his life. At last in her speech, Dr. Jamuna promised to continue her endeavor to work for the betterment of the LGBTQIA+ community in Arunachal in days to come.

The meeting included a story-sharing session in which one of the members of AP Queerstation namely Lo Nalo (He/Him), identified himself as a Trans Man had narrated the story of his coming out to his family and the struggles he faces in daily life because of his gender identity, gender expression, and sexuality.

In the poetry session, members of APLS also participated where noted poets like Chasoom Bosai (She/Her) and Wanggo Socia (He/him) read out powerful poetries dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ people of the State.

The program was concluded by conducting a Fashion show where members of the AP Queerstation as well as the allies who participated in the meetup walked the ramp.

At last in the vote of Thanks, the AP Queerstation Team has expressed their gratitude to the Managing Director Kipa Tarang (He/Him) and the staff of Sango Restaurant, for providing them with a safe space to conduct their meetup. The team has pledged to continue working for the advocacy and human rights of LGBTQIA+ people in the State.