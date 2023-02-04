Arunachal: Khandu Cabinet approved Upper Age Limit for Direct Recruitment

ITANAGAR- The State Cabinet that met here this afternoon under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has approved amendments in Rule 3 of Arunachal Civil Services and Civil Posts (Upper Age Limit for Direct Recruitment) Rules. Henceforth, the upper age limit for state civil service examination will be 35 years in general and 40 years for APST candidates.

The proposed upper age limit shall also be applicable, as a one time relaxation, to all those candidates who have applied for direct recruitment examinations but the examinations have been cancelled or postponed/deferred by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) during 2022 due to administrative reasons. This benefit will be given to the aspirants with effect from the closing date for receipt of applications against advertisements made by the APPSC for respective examinations.

The Chief Minister had on 22nd November, 2022 announced that the upper age limit for APPSC exams will be enhanced by three years. The current age limit for direct recruitment for Civil Services and Civil Posts in the state government is 32 years, with 5 years age relaxation to APST candidates.

However, the Cabinet maintained that there will be no change in upper age limit for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, currently 37 years (42 years for APST).

With a vision to make Arunachal Pradesh a sporting power house, the Cabinet approved the creation of 30 new posts in the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs. The created posts include 20 posts of District Sports Officers (DSO). This move will strengthen the sports department and enable it to work for sports and sportspersons more efficiently.

It may be noted that since Khandu donned the chief minister’s mantle, 123 Cabinet Meetings have been held, including today’s, and 951 decisions taken.