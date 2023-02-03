Arunachal: Mama Natung kick starts Sports event of golden jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration in Toru

TORU: The kick off of Games and sports event of the golden jubilee nyokum yullo celebration Toru was held today on 3rd February 2023 by Mama Natung, Minister youths affairs & sports, waters resource, environment & forests and Bamang Mangha, Chairman science and technology Govt. Arunachal Pradesh as chief guest and guest of honour in presence of Nabam Tuki local MLA, Nabam Takar General secretary Central Nyokum committee, Dahey Sangno, CEO, Itanagar smart city, PRI leaders and general publics at GJNYC ground Toru under 15th Sagalee papum pare district Arunachal Pradesh.

Mama Natung in his address, greeted the people on the occasion and expressed his happiness in being given the opportunity to be a part of the grand festival. He lauded the efforts of the Nyishi community in preserving their age-old tradition and culture. our culture is diminishing day by day owing to western culture influence. If such a trend continues then our culture will be submerged completely one day. Our younger generation and youths of today should shoulder to carry forward the legacy of our old age practice and tradition.

He stressed more on traditional values passed down through generations and urged the people to imbibe and practice these in their daily life so that it passes on to the next generation. He felt that with time people are giving less importance to the traditional values that call for respect to elders, bonhomie with other communities, peaceful co-existence, moral character, etc.

Meanwhile he appreciates the marathon race Theme: “loss of culture and loss of culture is the loss of identity”. He urged the youths and participants of the various games and sports with the slogan “Drugs choro – khel se juro” so that youths will be engaged in sports activities instead of antisocial activities like drugs for good health because youths are the backbone of the society.

He also said that, Only celebrating our festivals in traditional attires and going through the rituals routinely without following our traditional values does not have a meaning. Another traditional value he cited and emphasized on was respect to nature with which the indigenous communities of the region have lived in complete harmony since ages. He said until and unless people respect and preserve the abundant natural resources and judiciously utilize it for mutual benefit celebrations like Nyokum would stand no ground.

Bamang Mangha in his address said that, people of sagalee area are always soft and kind hearted. He also said that, Urging the people to preserve their age-old tradition and culture by celebrating in ritual completely in purity form without taking it into religious color. Nyokum is a festival of togetherness and celebrating our tradition and culture. Once we lose our culture and tradition, we will lose our identity of being a Nyishi or that of any other tribe,” he said.

Nabam Tuki in his address said that, people of sagalee constituency should voluntarily come out to participate in the historic events that come after 50 years. He also requested the general public to show discipline and kindness toward the guests and visitors.