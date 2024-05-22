Arunachal: 7th U-16 Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2024 concludes at Pakke Kessang

LEMMI- In a yet exhilarating match in the finals of U-16 Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT), Pakke Kessang FC beat Pijerang FC 3-2 to lift the football trophy in boys category in the 7th Edition of U-16 District level HDMT, 2024 conducted by the Department of Sports in collaboration with the District Administration, held at Tajam Nabam Memorial Ground, Pakke Kessang since May 20. Tama Tarah was adjudged as the best player of the tournament in the boys’ category.

In the girls’ category, Lemmi FC emerged victorious in football against GHSS, Pakke Kessang FC with a score of 2-0 and Juni Techi emerged as the best player. In Volleyball, Pijerang defeated Passa Valley to lift the trophy with Mary Tana being awarded as the best player.

The winning teams were awarded Rs. 50,000 along with trophy, certificates and medals while the runners-up Rs. 25,000 with trophy, certificates and medals. The best players were awarded Rs. 5000 along with trophy, certificates and medals in each category.

Pakke Kessang DC, Bani Lego as a chief guest along with the Admin Officers and other HoDs witnessed the final football matches of the boys & girls. Lego, in his speech lauded all the participants for displaying spirit of athleticism and determination and wished the winning teams luck for the State Level and future endeavors.

He highlighted Hangpan Dada’s courageous sacrifice and urged the participants to strive for patriotism and excellence in their lives just like the brave soldier.

The tournament on the Inaugural Day was kick started by SP, Pakke Kessang, Tasi Darang who in his address called on the young participants to stay healthy, drug-free and excel in their studies along with games & sports. DSO i/c Duyu Nangku on congratulating the winners assured to foster necessary assistance that would help Pakke Kessang advance as a District in the field of Games & Sports.