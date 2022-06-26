Itanagar: Mother’s Vision organised Walkathon on the occasion of International Day Against Drug abuse & Illicit Trafficking.

ITANAGAR : Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation –Tame Phassang appealed to the society to join hands to fight against Drug Abuse while attending the Walkathon from Naharlagun to Itanagar being organized by the Mother’s Vision an Aalo-based NGO on the occasion of International Day Against Drug abuse & Illicit Trafficking.

Mayor appreciated the team Mother’s Vision who came all the way from Aalo, West Siang District to organize a walkathon to create awareness of Drug abuse. “Drug menace is one of the major challenges in the society, it not only ruins the abuser but also to the family and whole society. It can be eradicated only through awareness and prevention and our fight is with the Drug menace, not with the addicted person, So, I appealed to each and everyone to join hands to fight against the drug menace, said Phassang

While flagging off the walkathon Mayor also participated in the event along with Corporators and Commissioner IMC and created awareness in various locations like Yupia Junction, Ziro Point- Itanagar, and Akashdeep Market. He also assured to extend all possible help to the organization to create such awareness for a drug-free society.

Earlier, Mentor –Mother’s Vision Kennedy Bagra informed that the Recovery Club (a team of recovering addicts) under Mother’s Vision, is organizing 3-days long inter-state “Drug Problems and Substance Abuse” awareness campaign. The event was carried out on the concept of ‘Beyond Boundaries. The objective of the program is to create awareness of drug problems & their implications, he added.