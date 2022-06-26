Arunachal: Central Team of NITI Aayog Arrived Longding

LONGDING- Two-member Central Team consisting of Mr. K S Rejimon, Joint secretary, NITI Aayog and Ms Mausumi Sahoo Sc. B (Hydrogeology), CGWB, Bhubneswar, has arrived at Kanubari Longding District for three-day visit. The purpose of the visit is to take stock of the progress of ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain 22 and to discourse upon the ways for effective implementation of the JSACTR 22 and preparation of water conservation plan.

Soon After the arrival they had a meeting with all the concerned department where various department headed by DC Shri Bani Lego and HODs of the line departments presented PPTs and highlighted the efforts taken under Jal Shakti Abhiyan by district administration in general and the concerned departments in particular.

Speaking at the occasion Mr Rejimon highlighted that climate change is a reality and it may lead to water stress in near future therefore it is important that we need to work on rejuvenation of sources through various methods. He added that under Azadi Ka Amrit “Minimum 75 Sarovar needs to be prepared for rejuvenation of ground water in each district. Ms Mausumi also spoke the need to take up “precautionary steps” to prevent district from falling into the water stressed category.

MLA Kanubari also spoke in the occasion and put shared various issues related to water scarcity. “When we talk about Global warming and climate change, people think it’s a European concept and a European problem, which is not the case- climate change is a reality- it is at our doorsteps”. He said adequate funding along with clear guidelines and incentivization are important for success of any scheme or program.

The central team will stay in Longding district for three days from 26.06.22 to 29.06.22, during their stay they will be inspecting various sites related of focused interventions on water conservation plan and Amrit Sarovar