ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Kra Daadi police organized Mini Marathon Race

June 25, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Kra Daadi police organized Mini Marathon Race

PALIN-   On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking a Mini Marathon race was organized by the District Police of Kra Daadi for both boys and girls categories.

Charu Takam, Byabang Takam and Biri Tajam bagged first, second and third position in boys category and Charu Yami, Dari Yakio and Tayo Yassum bagged first, second and third position in girls category.

Also Read- Egg incubator & poultry management training held at palin

The occasion was graced by the Deputy Commissioner Kra Daadi Higio Tala as the Chief Guest in presence of DySP HQ and SI Bobby Sumnyan. DC spoke on various ill effects of the Drugs and how it destroys the society as a whole.

Related Articles

Also Read- Admin Seized illegal IMFL, sealed many shops in Palin

SI Sumnyan, appealed the participants to stay away from the drugs and follow the slogan of ‘Say No to Drugs’. He further told the role of the parents in preventing the children from involving in these activities and how the children should be kept busy by active participation in games and sports.

The programme concluded with distribution of cash prizes sponsored by the SP Kra Daadi and vote of thanks from the DySP.

Tags
June 25, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Wancho Indigenous Sports held at Kanubari

Arunachal: Wancho Indigenous Sports held at Kanubari

February 10, 2022
Arunachal: APFA relected CM Pema Khandu as its President

Arunachal: APFA relected CM Pema Khandu as its President

February 3, 2022
Arunachal: Gumball India 2021 culminates at Kaho in Anjaw

Arunachal: Gumball India 2021 culminates at Kaho in Anjaw

December 29, 2021
Assam: Bodousa cup Football Tournament concludes

Assam: Bodousa cup Football Tournament concludes

December 19, 2021
Arunachal: PAA team will participate in 4th National Para Badminton Championship

Arunachal: PAA team will participate in 4th National Para Badminton Championship

December 18, 2021
Arunachal: State Level Tug of War Championship concludes

Arunachal: State Level Tug of War Championship concludes

December 5, 2021
Arunachal: 2nd state level Para Badminton Championship 2021 concluded

Arunachal: 2nd state level Para Badminton Championship 2021 concluded

November 29, 2021
Arunachal: DPVN conducts 25th annual sports meet

Arunachal: DPVN conducts 25th annual sports meet

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: Governor interacts with the Mountain Cycling cum Trekking Expedition Team

Arunachal: Governor interacts with Mountain Cycling cum Trekking Expedition Team

November 18, 2021
Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju and Pema Khandu played Archery and Volleyball at Mara on Subansiri river bank

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju and Pema Khandu played Archery and Volleyball at Mara on Subansiri river bank

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button