Arunachal: Kra Daadi police organized Mini Marathon Race

PALIN- On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking a Mini Marathon race was organized by the District Police of Kra Daadi for both boys and girls categories.

Charu Takam, Byabang Takam and Biri Tajam bagged first, second and third position in boys category and Charu Yami, Dari Yakio and Tayo Yassum bagged first, second and third position in girls category.

Also Read- Egg incubator & poultry management training held at palin

The occasion was graced by the Deputy Commissioner Kra Daadi Higio Tala as the Chief Guest in presence of DySP HQ and SI Bobby Sumnyan. DC spoke on various ill effects of the Drugs and how it destroys the society as a whole.

Also Read- Admin Seized illegal IMFL, sealed many shops in Palin

SI Sumnyan, appealed the participants to stay away from the drugs and follow the slogan of ‘Say No to Drugs’. He further told the role of the parents in preventing the children from involving in these activities and how the children should be kept busy by active participation in games and sports.

The programme concluded with distribution of cash prizes sponsored by the SP Kra Daadi and vote of thanks from the DySP.