Arunachal: Awareness Program on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at SCCZ Campus

ZIRO- The Office of the Police, Ziro, Lower Subansiri district in collaboration with the People Education & Empowerment Centre (PESEC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) organised an awareness programme on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the SCCZ campus today.

Around 100 students from various schools of Ziro valley actively participated in the awareness programme. The participants also took a pledge, “Say yes to life and no to drugs”.

The programme was organised as part of an observance of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022.

Tasi Darang, Dy. Superintendent of Police, Ziro, Lower Subansiri, the Chief Guest of the program, exhorted students to focus on their careers and not to succumb to various unhealthy habits and peer pressures.

He stated elaborately how substance abuse can have adverse effects on the individuals, as well as on a community, informing that drug addicts are prone to committing various kinds of crimes.

In the technical sessions, Mrs Takhe Rinyo, Superintendent of Tax & Excise, & Narcotics spoke at length on the topic “Drugs, and their Abuse”; while, Dr. Hage Yaja (MO), Allopathy animated a session on “Physical & Psychological Effects & Consequences of Drug Abuse.”

The technical sessions were conducted by the resource persons with utmost intellectual vigour.