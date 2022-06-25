ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Awareness Program on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at SCCZ Campus

The programme was organised as part of an observance of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022.

June 25, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Awareness Program on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at SCCZ Campus

ZIRO-  The Office of the Police, Ziro, Lower Subansiri district in collaboration with the People Education & Empowerment Centre (PESEC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) organised an awareness programme on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the SCCZ campus today.

Around 100 students from various schools of Ziro valley actively participated in the awareness programme. The participants also took a pledge, “Say yes to life and no to drugs”.

The programme was organised as part of an observance of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022.

Tasi Darang, Dy. Superintendent of Police, Ziro, Lower Subansiri, the Chief Guest of the program, exhorted students to focus on their careers and not to succumb to various unhealthy habits and peer pressures.

Related Articles

He stated elaborately how substance abuse can have adverse effects on the individuals, as well as on a community, informing that drug addicts are prone to committing various kinds of crimes.

In the technical sessions, Mrs Takhe Rinyo, Superintendent of Tax & Excise, & Narcotics spoke at length on the topic “Drugs, and their Abuse”; while, Dr. Hage Yaja (MO), Allopathy animated a session on “Physical & Psychological Effects & Consequences of Drug Abuse.”

The technical sessions were conducted by the resource persons with utmost intellectual vigour.

Tags
June 25, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: One Dead in Landslide at Sood Village

Arunachal: One Dead in Landslide at Sood Village

June 19, 2022
Arunachal: Six BSc Horticulture students of CHF, Pasighat left for one month foreign training in Thailand

Arunachal: Six BSc Horticulture students of CHF, Pasighat left for one month foreign training in Thailand

June 18, 2022
Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh

June 18, 2022
Arunachal: Guv, CM, APCC Chief, others condole demise of former minister Changkom Hondik

Arunachal: Guv, CM, APCC Chief, others condole demise of former minister Changkom Hondik

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Extension Advisory Meeting held at CHF

Arunachal: Extension Advisory Meeting held at CHF

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: CM inaugurates Kunphen Jangchup Clinic at Manjushree Vidyapeeth in Tawang

Arunachal: CM inaugurates Kunphen Jangchup Clinic at Manjushree Vidyapeeth in Tawang

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 19 BIHAR Regiment

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 19 BIHAR Regiment

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Drug Recovery Club to Launch Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

Arunachal: Drug Recovery Club to Launch Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

June 16, 2022
Arunachal: Awareness cum training on Oil Palm held in Pasighat

Arunachal: Awareness cum training on Oil Palm held in Pasighat

June 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button