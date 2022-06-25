Arunachal: Taku visits Soybean poisoned medicalized patients of Mariyang at BPGH Pasighat

PASIGHAT – ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The Geku-Mariyang MLA, Kanggong Taku today paid a visit to the patients from Mariyang under Upper Siang District of his assembly constituency admitted at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat due to consumption of poisoned Soybean.

The food poisoning incident occurred on 19th June 2022 wherein a total of 33 persons (19 male and 14 female) turned sick after consuming boiled Soybean locally called ‘Peron Namsing’.

Reportedly, the food poisoned persons were rushed to the district hospital of Pasighat, BPGH where their treatments are going on. Though there was no case of casualties out of the food poison incident, but admitted patients were reported to have faced serious health issues.

However, after getting treated, some of the patients have already been discharged, informed Ogong Tayeng, Gram Chairperson from Silli-Geying village who accompanied Taku during his visit to the hospital.

As per sources, the Soybean was purely organic but might have been caused due to contamination of Lizard urine or due to keeping the boiled leave-covered Soybean on the fireplace locally called ‘Peraap’.

During his visit to the patients still admitted in the hospital, Taku distributed fruits and some cash assistance to them while wishing and praying for their early recovery. Taku also asked the doctors and nurses attending to the patients to properly care for the food poisoned patients.

Taku was accompanied by Ogong Tayeng, GPC Silli-Geying, Otom Taknyo, Oson Taying, Lolodong Tayeng, Oni Panyang and others.