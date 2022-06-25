ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Taku visits Soybean poisoned medicalized patients of Mariyang at BPGH Pasighat

June 25, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Taku visits Soybean poisoned medicalized patients of Mariyang at BPGH Pasighat

PASIGHAT – ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The Geku-Mariyang MLA, Kanggong Taku today paid a visit to the patients from Mariyang under Upper Siang District of his assembly constituency admitted at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat due to consumption of poisoned Soybean.

The food poisoning incident occurred on 19th June 2022 wherein a total of 33 persons (19 male and 14 female) turned sick after consuming boiled Soybean locally called ‘Peron Namsing’.

Reportedly, the food poisoned persons were rushed to the district hospital of Pasighat, BPGH where their treatments are going on. Though there was no case of casualties out of the food poison incident, but admitted patients were reported to have faced serious health issues.

However, after getting treated, some of the patients have already been discharged, informed Ogong Tayeng, Gram Chairperson from Silli-Geying village who accompanied Taku during his visit to the hospital.

Related Articles

As per sources, the Soybean was purely organic but might have been caused due to contamination of Lizard urine or due to keeping the boiled leave-covered Soybean on the fireplace locally called ‘Peraap’.

During his visit to the patients still admitted in the hospital, Taku distributed fruits and some cash assistance to them while wishing and praying for their early recovery. Taku also asked the doctors and nurses attending to the patients to properly care for the food poisoned patients.

Taku was accompanied by Ogong Tayeng, GPC Silli-Geying, Otom Taknyo, Oson Taying, Lolodong Tayeng, Oni Panyang and others.

Tags
June 25, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Six BSc Horticulture students of CHF, Pasighat left for one month foreign training in Thailand

Arunachal: Six BSc Horticulture students of CHF, Pasighat left for one month foreign training in Thailand

June 18, 2022
Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh

June 18, 2022
Arunachal: Guv, CM, APCC Chief, others condole demise of former minister Changkom Hondik

Arunachal: Guv, CM, APCC Chief, others condole demise of former minister Changkom Hondik

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Extension Advisory Meeting held at CHF

Arunachal: Extension Advisory Meeting held at CHF

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: CM inaugurates Kunphen Jangchup Clinic at Manjushree Vidyapeeth in Tawang

Arunachal: CM inaugurates Kunphen Jangchup Clinic at Manjushree Vidyapeeth in Tawang

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 19 BIHAR Regiment

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 19 BIHAR Regiment

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Drug Recovery Club to Launch Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

Arunachal: Drug Recovery Club to Launch Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

June 16, 2022
Arunachal: Awareness cum training on Oil Palm held in Pasighat

Arunachal: Awareness cum training on Oil Palm held in Pasighat

June 16, 2022
Arunachal: BJP organised Seva, Sushasan Aur Garib Kalyan Parv in Namsai

Arunachal: BJP organised Seva, Sushasan Aur Garib Kalyan Parv in Namsai

June 14, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button