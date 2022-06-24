Arunachal: RGU organises Symposium on ‘Chemical Education in Self Reliance: A Global Perspective

ITANAGAR- The Department of chemistry, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh in association with CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat and Royal Society of Chemistry, London held the first edition of the Symposium on ‘Chemical Education in Self Reliance: A Global Perspective’ on June 23, 2022. The objective of the symposium was to raise awareness amongst the masters and research students of various institutes of Arunachal Pradesh towards self-reliance in chemical education from a global perspective.

More than 70 master’s and research students from Rajiv Gandhi University, NERIST and CSIR-NEIST Branch Lab Itanagar participated in the event. In the inaugural session of the event attended by faculties of Department/Institute of RGU, NERIST and CSIR-NEIST Branch Lab. Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor of the university in a message on the inaugural session of the event encouraged the participants to take up the challenge to put Arunachal Pradesh on the global map for chemical education. He also urged the participants to work with a view to establishing a long-term and sustainable goal for achieving quality and excellence in chemical education and innovation in research in India. Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, who was the chief guest of the inaugural session in his address emphasized that the state needs to focus on science education for self-reliance.

Prof. T Govindaraju, Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry London from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) Bengaluru delivered the plenary lecture on molecular theranostics. Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Rajesh Chakrabarty, Head of Department of chemistry RGU highlighted the steps taken by RGU for the promotion of chemical education in Arunachal Pradesh.

Eminent researchers and young scientists from RGU, NERIST and CSIR-NEIST Branch Lab delivered lectures. Young research scholars-Mr. Nirankush Borah (CSIR-NEIST), Mr. Amar Jyoti Bhuyan (RGU) and Ms. Jinku Borah (RGU) received the best oral presenters prize in the symposium.

The symposium concluded with a valedictory program where Dr. Rajesh Parishwad, Head, Public Policy, Engagement & Government Relations – India & South Asia, Royal Society of Chemistry reiterated elaborated on the way forward to achieve excellence in chemical education in Northeast India. Dr. Swapnali Hazarika from CSIR-NEIST thanked the participants for their overwhelming response and participation.