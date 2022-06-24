World Drug Day: Drug Recovery Club Launches Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

AALO: A team from Recovery Club, Drug Rehabilitation and Addiction Centre started of its journey from Aalo with a mission to show series of activities like interaction with people, self-awareness session and motivation to youth, public orientation etc. on drug problems and its implications.

The journey was flagged off by Aalo East MLA and Advisor Law and Justice Advocate Kento Jini amid cheer and fanfare today. The team is also take halt at targeted spots and sensitive pockets all the way long. The team will land at Itanagar to participate International Day on Drug Abuse and Illicit trafficking on 26th June here.

Also Read- Drug Recovery Club to Launch Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

On the occasion of WORLD DRUG DAY on 26 th June the team will be executing a walkathon on the stretch between Naharlagun to Itanagar with an appeal to the general mass on awareness against Drug issues openly.