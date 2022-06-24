ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

World Drug Day: Drug Recovery Club Launches Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

June 24, 2022
0 1 minute read
World Drug Day: Drug Recovery Club Launches Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

AALO:  A team from Recovery Club, Drug Rehabilitation and Addiction Centre started of its journey from Aalo with a mission to show series of activities like interaction with people, self-awareness session and motivation to youth, public orientation etc. on drug problems and its implications.

The journey was flagged off by Aalo East MLA and Advisor Law and Justice Advocate Kento Jini amid cheer and fanfare today. The team is also take halt at targeted spots and sensitive pockets all the way long. The team will land at Itanagar to participate International Day on Drug Abuse and Illicit trafficking on 26th June here.

Also Read- Drug Recovery Club to Launch Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

 On the occasion of WORLD DRUG DAY on 26 th June the team will be executing a walkathon on the stretch between Naharlagun to Itanagar with an appeal to the general mass on awareness against Drug issues openly.

Related Articles

Tags
June 24, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh

June 18, 2022
Arunachal: Guv, CM, APCC Chief, others condole demise of former minister Changkom Hondik

Arunachal: Guv, CM, APCC Chief, others condole demise of former minister Changkom Hondik

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Extension Advisory Meeting held at CHF

Arunachal: Extension Advisory Meeting held at CHF

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: CM inaugurates Kunphen Jangchup Clinic at Manjushree Vidyapeeth in Tawang

Arunachal: CM inaugurates Kunphen Jangchup Clinic at Manjushree Vidyapeeth in Tawang

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 19 BIHAR Regiment

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 19 BIHAR Regiment

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Drug Recovery Club to Launch Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

Arunachal: Drug Recovery Club to Launch Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

June 16, 2022
Arunachal: Awareness cum training on Oil Palm held in Pasighat

Arunachal: Awareness cum training on Oil Palm held in Pasighat

June 16, 2022
Arunachal: BJP organised Seva, Sushasan Aur Garib Kalyan Parv in Namsai

Arunachal: BJP organised Seva, Sushasan Aur Garib Kalyan Parv in Namsai

June 14, 2022
Arunachal: Admin Seized illegal IMFL, sealed many shops in Palin

Arunachal: Admin Seized illegal IMFL, sealed many shops in Palin

June 13, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button