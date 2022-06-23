Arunachal: Taba Tedir inaugurates Shooting Range, Mini Indoor Sports Hall at RGU Campus

ITANAGAR- Education Minister, Taba Tedir, inaugurated ‘Mini Indoor Sports Hall’ and a ‘Shooting Range’ in the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on the occasion of 74th International Olympic Day on 23rd June 2022 at Rajiv Gandhi University Campus for the university community, in which all the Statutory Officers, Deans of Faculties, faculty members, officers, other staff members, students were present. Mini Indoor Sports Hall shall be exclusively for indoor games & sports (Badminton, Table Tennis, Carrom, etc.)

Taba Tedir, Minister of Education who is also the President of the Arunachal Olympic Association congratulated Rajiv Gandhi University for the Mini Indoor Sports Hall and the Shooting Range. He said that this addition will bring out new talents and would provide future National and International Olympic participants for the state. He also shared how the Assam Rifles have set up a firing range in the Higher Secondary School of Changlang.

Chukhu Apa, IGP-cum-President Arunachal Shooting Association who present during the event and shared his experiences with shooting and said that Shooting is one of the best forms of meditation. This would definitely benefit the students as well as the faculties to lessen the stress and would help them to focus on their careers.

Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University also shared that this will be beneficial to both students and the faculties and these additions will definitely bring out players for National and International levels. Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, RGU briefed the importance of these two sports facilities as the university do not have such facilities before.

The campus dwellers – employees and students could make best use of it and even limited Badminton Tournament could also be organized in near future. The inauguration of the Shooting Range was initiated by Dr. Tadang Minu, faculty member of the Department of Physical Education. She shared the story which made her think of the developing such facilities.

She mentioned that she has always been watching young men using air-guns to kill birds which were unquestionably wrong, but now with this facility they can get professional training without harming the birds and get Acknowledgements and recognition for the talents.

The main aim of Shooting Range is to save animals to divert the hunters in terms of games, so that they can bust in shooting games. She further informed that Shooting Range dedicated to the people of Arunachal with hope and zeal that one day National and International Shooter will be produced from very own of Rajiv Gandhi University Shooting Range.

The inauguration of sports facility was followed by the celebration of the 74th International Olympic Day in the new convention hall at the University being organized by Arunachal Olympic Association