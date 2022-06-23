Itanagar: AOA organised Marathon Race

ITANAGAR- Mayor, Itanagar Municipal Corporation-Tame Phassang flagged off the Marathon race being organized by the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) on the occasion of 74th International Olympic Day here today at Chimpu in presence of President-AOA, Taba Tedir, Secretary-General- AOA, Bamang Tago and other dignitaries.

Hundreds of participants from different sections including students, budding sports persons and youths participated in the marathon that began at Government Secondary school Chimpu and was calumniated at Nyokum Lapang Ground.

Addressing the gathering, Phassang appealed the youth to adopt sports as a profession and refrain from drug abuse or any kind of anti-social activities. ‘There is no dearth of talent in our youths, need of the hour is their dedication and support from the authority’ stated Mayor while adding that many sports person has already brought laurels to the state by winning medals in various national and international games.

Today on this 74th International Olympic Day, I appeal to the youths to do more hard work and set targets to win medals in the upcoming Olympic Games. He also informed the youths that to support as well as to encourage sports person state government is provides many facilities and even have a reservation in the government jobs.