Arunachal: Public delegation from Changlang District calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- A delegation from Changlang District, led by N. Changmi, President, Tirap-Changlang-Longding People’s Forum (TCLP Forum) called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 22nd June 2022. They shared their challenges and aspirations with the Governor.

The Governor appreciated the initiative of the Tirap-Changlang-Longding People’s Forum for rising against insurgency in the TLC region. He said that insurgency will not go away till people resist and rise against anti-national, anti-society and illegal activities by the insurgents. The government will work better, when the people cooperate with the administration and security forces, he said. The Governor underscored that military operations are conducted only for the security of the people and the Nation.

The Governor said that insurgency is the main problem of the Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts of the State and it is the root cause of corruption, underdevelopment and insecurity. He exhorted the people of Changlang to oppose the extortions, kidnappings and other illegal activities of the militants coming from outside the State.

Commending the progressive mind of TCLP Forum, the Governor said that the future of the people is with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The People’s representatives in the State Assembly and the community leaders must work for the underground elements coming over ground and join the mainstream of life, he said.

The Governor said that the people of the Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts should not allow the people from outside Arunachal Pradesh to mislead, misguide and confuse the people of TLC region with regard to their constitutional identity and independent tribal status. He said that the people of the TLC region must be proud of their separate identity as bestowed by the Constitution of India.

The Governor urged the people of the insurgency affected districts to reach out to their misguided youth and motivate them to return back to the mainstream. He said that once they surrender, the youth will be given assistance as per government rules.