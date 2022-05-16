Itanagar Land Slide: Rescue Operation at Yagumso Colony is going on

ITANAGAR- A massive Landslide has occurred due to heavy rainfall at around about 09:30 pm on 15 May 2022 behind Punjabi Dhaba Yagumso Colony, due to which five persons of a family got affected.

A NDRF team consisting 20 personnel of 12 NDRF under Command of INSP/GD-Santosh Kumar has rushed towards incident site for Search & Rescue Operation with all necessary equipment.

Soon after reaching at incident site NDRF launched Search & Rescue Operation and at mid night around 1:40 am retrieved one dead body of Nagin Barman, age 45 years from the debris.

Search for one missing person still going on by NDRF and other agencies.

Three persons were surface victims in which two rescued alive and shifted to R.K. Mission hospital and one child died. Two persons of the family were suspected to be buried alive.

Meanwhile, Other agencies like SDRF, Local Police & Local Administration also involved.