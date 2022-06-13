Arunachal

Arunachal: Admin Seized illegal IMFL, sealed many shops in Palin

DC Kra Daadi, visited various ongoing PMGSY projects sites under Tarak Lengdi circle and took status report.

June 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Admin Seized illegal IMFL, sealed many shops in Palin

PALIN- District Administration Kra Daadi led by Town Magistrate Palin,  Rido Tarak, CO (Trade & Commerce) Jina Bagang, Executive Magistrate,  Kumman Thungwa and Superintendent (Tax, Excise & Narcotic) Byabang Hare, raided various shops, Gumtis and wine Shops in Palin town to check Trading License and illegal selling of alcohols.

The District Admin team Seized  illegal IMFL/Beer and sealed many shops in Palin for not producing any valid documents.

The District Administration Kra Daadi is very serious about illegal selling of alcohol and warned the perpetrators that in near future if they are found to be indulged in such illegal activity, strict legal action will be initiated against them.

Further, the team appealed everyone to cooperate the District Administration by applying for proper Trading License to run the business and avoid such illegal activities.

Related Articles

Arunachal: Dist Admin ceased illegal IMFL, sealed many shops in Palin

Earlier on 11th June 2022, Deputy Commissioner Kra Daadi,  Higio Tala and his team  visited various ongoing Pradhan Mantri  Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects under Tarak Lengdi circle and took status report of the same.

He interacted and encouraged the ground level workers who are engaged in road construction activity to complete the works at time bound manner and also appealed them to take precautions during this monsoon and follow the safety measures.

He was satisfied with the ongoing works being carried out despite these continuous torrential rains.

Tags
June 13, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Army organises online registration camp for NDA, CDS exam

Arunachal: Army organises online registration camp for NDA, CDS exam

June 8, 2022
Arunachal: Researchers rediscovered 'Lipstick' plant in Anjaw after 100 years

Arunachal: Researchers rediscovered ‘Lipstick’ plant in Anjaw after 100 years

June 8, 2022
Arunachal: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls on the Governor

June 8, 2022
The role of Arunachal Pradesh is key to the role of Northeast as the engine of growth in the New India: Sarbananda Sonowal

The role of Arunachal Pradesh is key to the role of Northeast as the engine of growth in the New India: Sarbananda Sonowal

June 8, 2022
Arunachal: Ornithologists spot 115 bird species in the state

Arunachal: Ornithologists spot 115 bird species in the state

June 8, 2022
Arunachal: Awareness meeting on drug and gambling menace organized at Rani village

Arunachal: Awareness meeting on drug and gambling menace organized at Rani village

June 7, 2022
Arunachal: 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrated at Dirang

Arunachal: ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrated at Dirang

June 4, 2022
Arunachal: World Environment Day observed at SCCZ

Arunachal: World Environment Day observed at SCCZ

June 4, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles asked villagers to Stand united against insurgents

Arunachal: Assam Rifles asked villagers to Stand united against insurgents

June 4, 2022
Arunachal: NEFW conducts workshop on traditional folk song singing at Rasing village in Siang dist

Arunachal: NEFW conducts workshop on traditional folk song singing at Rasing village in Siang dist

June 1, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button