Assam: RGU Art Exhibition Kickstarts at State Art Gallery

Art lovers across the city throng the event to admire the artwork exhibited

June 13, 2022
GUWAHATI-  The Royal School of Fine Arts, Royal Global University organized a 5-day Art Exhibition which kickstarted today at State Art Gallery, Rabindra Bhawan, Ambari, Guwahati. The event is annual exercise for the fine art students which happens every year.

The exhibition was inaugurated by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) SP Singh in the presence of prominent artists Kishor Kumar Das and Maneswar Brahma. The Registrar of the university, Dr. Diganta Munshi, along with faculty and students were present during the exhibition.

The exhibition exhibited paintings, sculptures and other artworks designed and created by the RGU students.

Kishore Kumar Das, Secretary of Lalit Kala Academy of Northeast said, “These artworks are quality work which explains that RGU is doing a good job in developing young artists.”

The Vice Chancellor said that the exhibition is helping the young talents of the university to explore creativity.

Prominent artist Maneswar Brahma said that the artworks exhibited have contemporary concept.

Many art lovers across the city thronged the exhibition and felt that the artworks are work of professionals.

