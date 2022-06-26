Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected approach road and site for SWMP

ITANAGAR- Despite inclement weather, the team of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) led by Mayor Tame Phassang inspected the approach road and site for the Solid Waste Management Plant (SWMP) for Itanagar at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu on Sunday.

Due to absence of SWMP, public as well as IMC is facing huge problems, so construction of SWMP is our top priority, said Phassang while adding that the motive behind the constant visit in the site is to ensure that every inch of work should be built with quality.

He also informed that, at least 60MT tonnes of garbage are being shipped out of homes, shops, malls, schools, hospitals, and markets every day, but IMC still doesn’t have proper SWMP for disposal. If completed, it will be a great relief and most helpful for the state capital, asserted Phassang.

Reiterating not to litter in public places and to join hands with IMC to make the state capital clean, green and peaceful, Mayor urged the denizens to install Mobile Apps ‘IMC-101’. Through this app, denizens can lodge complaints and avail all the other services of the IMC, he added.

Among others, Commissioner IMC Likha Tejji , Corporators Lokam Anand, Tarh Achak and other officers were accompanied in the inspection program.