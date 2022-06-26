ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected approach road and site for SWMP

‘Due to absence of SWMP, public as well as IMC is facing huge problems, so construction of SWMP is our top priority, said Mayor.

June 26, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected ongoing approach road and site for SWMP

ITANAGAR- Despite inclement weather, the team of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) led by Mayor Tame Phassang inspected the approach road and site for the Solid Waste Management Plant (SWMP) for Itanagar at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu on Sunday.

Due to absence of SWMP, public as well as IMC is facing huge problems, so construction of SWMP is our top priority, said Phassang while adding that the motive behind the constant visit in the site is to ensure that every inch of work should be built with quality.

He also informed that, at least 60MT tonnes of garbage are being shipped out of homes, shops, malls, schools, hospitals, and markets every day, but IMC still doesn’t have proper SWMP for disposal. If completed, it will be a great relief and most helpful for the state capital, asserted Phassang.

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected ongoing approach road and site for SWMP

Related Articles

Reiterating not to litter in public places and to join hands with IMC to make the state capital clean, green and peaceful, Mayor urged the denizens to install Mobile Apps ‘IMC-101’. Through this app, denizens can lodge complaints and avail all the other services of the IMC, he added.

Among others, Commissioner IMC  Likha Tejji , Corporators  Lokam Anand,  Tarh Achak  and other officers were accompanied in the inspection program.

Tags
June 26, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: IMC Mayor with his team conducted cleanliness drive near Chimpu

Itanagar: IMC Mayor with his team conducted cleanliness drive near Chimpu

May 28, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected the site for construction of SWMP at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected the site for construction of SWMP at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu

May 26, 2022
Arunachal: CM suggests fixed schedule of examinations to be conducted by APSSB

Arunachal: CM suggests fixed schedule of examinations to be conducted by APSSB

May 25, 2022
Arunachal: OJU mission school celebrates 'world bee day'

Arunachal: OJU mission school celebrates ‘world bee day’

May 20, 2022
Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award- 2022 goes to Ms. Ajanta

Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award- 2022 goes to Ms. Ajanta

May 20, 2022
Arunachal: AAPLU mourns deaths due to landslides in Itanagar

Arunachal: AAPLU mourns deaths due to landslides in Itanagar

May 17, 2022
Arunachal: 5 killed, several injured in multiple landslides in Itanagar

Arunachal: 5 killed, several injured in multiple landslides in Itanagar

May 16, 2022
Itanagar: CM expressed grief over loss of lives due to landslides

Itanagar: CM expressed grief over loss of lives due to landslides

May 16, 2022
Itanagar landslide: IMC Mayor visits spot, survivors at RKMH

Itanagar landslide: IMC Mayor visits spot, survivors at RKMH

May 16, 2022

Itanagar Landslide: Rescue Operation at Yagumso Colony is going on

May 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button