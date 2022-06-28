Arunachal: International Day of Drug abuse and illicit trafficking observed at Dawnlit Public School

DOIMUKH- On the occasion of “International Day of Drug abuse and illicit trafficking” with a theme of addressing drug challenges in health & humanitarian crisis; an awareness programme was conducted by team Women Helpline -181 and it’s interns who are currently pursuing MSW from Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh and are undergoing their internship under Oju Welfare Association (OWA) through the Arunachal Women Helpline -181 centre run by OWA, at Government Primary School and Dawnlit Public School, Doimukh.

They educated the participants about the do’s and don’ts of helping the addicted loved one by addressing the issue, researching treatments, setting boundaries, and practising self-care.

and similarly don’t look down on them, don’t ignore the problem, don’t force them to quit, and don’t give up on them. In the end, we must remember that battling addiction is hard but not impossible, and having a strong support system can make all the difference.

They also provided awareness about the functions and services of WHL-181 to the participants, to generate understanding among the society about WHL-18 which provides services like support, aid and assistance for the aggrieved women.

One can reach us 24*7 through our toll-free no.181, Whatsapp no. 9436852222, landline no. 03602350377 and web interface like Email ID – whlap181@gmail.com and Facebook page – Arunachal Women Helpline – 181.