Arunachal: 3rd Anchor Hunt organised by Dree Festival Committee, Ziro

ZIRO- The Central Dree Festival Committee, Ziro in collaboration with Apatani Youth Association organised 3rd Anchor Hunt on 27 June 2022 at Abotani Hall, Hapoli.

Four anchors were selected- Tage Tunya, Radhe Sumpa, Nani Halyi and Doging Hinda.

The General Secretary of CDFC Tage Taki (MT) expressed his happiness over the success of the programme and said that the CDFC is always open to tap the latent talents of Apatani youth.

The event was sponsored by social worker and youth leader Nani Opo. Opo exhorted that many youth are misled and are into drugs and his mission is to curb out the drug menace of Ziro in line with Tanw Supuñ Dukuñ (the apex council of Apatani) with the slogan “Zero Drugs Ziro” and that he wants to provide all possible platforms to the youth to not let them wander away in wrong path.

The Chief Cultural Secretary of CDFC Doging Tabyo shared that the selected anchors shall be given chance to host cultural events during Dree festival.

Nending Ommo, the mentor of the hunt who will guide and groom the selected anchors shared his experience and said that it has been almost 12 years of his active professional anchoring and that he wished that talented young boys and girls should take over the stage and serve the society and be the face of the society.

He also informed that there will be four days of grooming sessions which will include soft skills, situational analysis, field practical, voice modulation etc.

The Anchor Hunt was judged by renowned singer and performer Hage Komo, VLCC Femina Miss India Arunachal Pradesh 2020 & Miss Arunachal 1st Runner-up 2020 Millo Meena, renowned anchor Hage Yami Michi and Nending Ommo.

The hunt was coordinated by Cultural Secretary AYA Michi Chobin and Culture Secretary CDFC Ngilyang Aka.