Arunachal: Annual Skill Mela held at Yupia

YUPIA- The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh organized its Annual Skill Mela cum Skill Development Sensitization and Awareness Rally 2022-23 at the Government Industrial Training Institute, Yupia on Monday.

The purpose of the event was to sensitize the unemployed, school drop-outs and unskilled youth about various skill development training schemes. The programme was inaugurated by T. Bodung, ADC, Yupia.

Addressing the gathering ADC Bodung said that the Skill Development programmes are very important as they aid in identifying skills gap in youths, provide skilling training and employment benefits to them.

He encouraged the youths to take advantage of the numerous opportunities offered by these training programs and ‘ develop skill sets at par with the emerging technologies and trends in the market’.

D.T. Aka, Deputy Director Industry, while speaking on the occasion emphasised on ‘dignity of labour’ and advised the youths to ‘come out of their comfort zones and avail the skilled employment opportunities that are abundant , specially in the real estate business’.

Gollo Nikia, GPC Tigdo Village also spoke on the occasion.

Principal, ITI, Yupia Er. Pagge Rime highlighted various schemes of the department like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY), Chief Minister Yuva Kaushal Yojana (CMYKY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) etc.

Participating in the programme Govind Kumar Gupta, Managing Partner of Renu Beverage ,Doimukh invited the youths for exposure training to the water bottling plant at Nirjuli, Papum Pare district.

Smt. Shubhrika Agarwal,Young Professional, National Career Service, discussed about the Apprenticeship India portal and directed the youth to register on the portal.

On the occassion the toppers of the six trades of Govt. ITi, Yupia were felicitated and awarded an amount of Rs.10,000 each, sponsored by NEEPCO.

The reward envisioned by Sania Ngurang (General Manager, NEEPCO) is to provide a thrust towards starting micro ventures at the local level and to provide support to the meritorious trainees.

The formal programme was followed by interaction session between the participants and the Training Providers. Registration process to various training programs were also discussed elaborately. The interaction program was coordinated by Shubham Rauthan, Mahatma Gandhi National Fellow for Papum Pare district.

The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has always been at the forefront of empowering the youth of state through skill development and entrepreneurship programs. In the last four years the department has facilitated more than 16,000 candidates to complete their training under the PMKVY scheme and around 570 candidates under CMYKY.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission the department has supported more than 6300 candidates in the last two years. This annual event serves as a platform for the youth to interact with experts, learn about the programs and take the first step towards a better future.