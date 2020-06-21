Itanagar- solar eclipse observed at Arunachal Pradesh Science centre

Itanagar- The first solar eclipse of the year 2020 observed on 21st June 202 at Arunachal Pradesh Science centre Itanagar. It was an annular solar eclipse where moon covers the sun from centre leaving the outer rim visible, creating a ring of fire. It happens because the apparent size of moon is not big enough to cover the sun entirely.

The greatest eclipse (Ring of fire ) was visible in the places like Rajasthan, Haryana and Utrakhand. While in rest part partial eclipse was visible.

In Itanagar due to cloudy weather it was not visible from start that is at 10:12 AM. At 12: 59 PM the clouds (Indra Dev) permits to take the view of celestial drama going on in the sky upto 2:01PM.

