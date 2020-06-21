ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar- solar eclipse observed at Arunachal Pradesh Science centre

The greatest eclipse (Ring of fire ) was visible in the places like Rajasthan, Haryana and Utrakhand. While in rest part partial eclipse was visible.

June 21, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Itanagar- solar eclipse observed at Arunachal Pradesh Science centre

Itanagar-   The first solar eclipse of the year 2020 observed on 21st June 202 at Arunachal Pradesh Science centre Itanagar. It was an annular solar eclipse where moon covers the sun from centre leaving the outer rim visible, creating a ring of fire. It happens because the apparent size of moon is not big enough to cover the sun entirely.

The greatest eclipse (Ring of fire ) was visible in the places like Rajasthan, Haryana and Utrakhand. While in rest part partial eclipse was visible.

In Itanagar due to cloudy weather it was not visible from start  that is at 10:12 AM. At 12: 59 PM the clouds (Indra Dev) permits to take the view of celestial drama going on in the sky  upto 2:01PM.

Watch Video 

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close