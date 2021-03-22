Arunachal: Bodies of two youths recovered from Pare River

DOIMUKH- The bodies of two youths who were drowned on Sunday evening in the Pare River were recovered on Monday in a joint effort of Papum Pare police and NDRF.

The deceased have been identified as Rajat Chakroborty and Munim Kalita, both around 25 years old and resident of Naharlagun. The Doimukh police have lodged a case under section 174 CrPC.

The Doimukh police are still trying to trace the body of a girl who was drowned on Saturday from nearby Hoj Steel Bridge in the Pare River. Briefing the media about the drowning cases the Papum Pare SP Dr Neela Nega said both the youth were friends.

“Rajat Chakroborty and Munim Kalita were together partying. Around 5 pm in the evening the water was released by NEEPCO authorities as usual. It seems the duo did not hear the warning siren sound,” said SP.

Further SP Nega expressed serious concern over the growing case of the drowning in the Pare river.

“Mostly youths are losing lives due to drowning and we are very worried. Every evening the water is released from NEEPCO hydel. The locals of the area are well aware and therefore do not venture around the river. But outsiders don’t know and become the victim,” the SP Nega said.

SP appealed to the NEEPCO authorities to carry out large scale publicity to educate people and also made it clear that the present system of issuing warning by blowing siren sound is not enough.

“The siren system should be in place at all the strategic places s along the Pare River. Along with blowing of siren a voice warning the people to avoid the river should also be played. I will write to NEEPCO authorities to look into it and bring out a solution,” added SP Nega.