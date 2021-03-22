Itanagar: 3 day lecture series on Nation, Icons and Peace organised by RGU concludes

ITANAGAR- The 3 day lecture series on Nation, Icons and Peace organized by Rajiv Gandhi University International Centre for Gandhian and Peace Studies in collaboration with seven departments of the University and RGNIYD, Tamil Nadu and GKF, Hyderabad came to a conclusion on 20th March 2020 with a session titled ‘A conversation with Apostle of Truth’ in Mini Auditorium, RGU. Dr. David Pertin, Joint Register, R.G.U. welcomed the dignitaries and Dr.Kaushalendra Pratap Singh proposed vote of thanks.

Programmes like book excerpt reading from ‘The Story of My Experiments with Truth’ by Tokmem Dai (Research Scholar, RGU), poetry reading by Chayanika Saikia (Department of Hindi, RGU), poetry reading by Manas Pratim Borah and Akuta Mega (Department of English, RGU) on the life of Mahatma Gandhi to exhibit the principles of Satyagraha and Peace.

A real time live art of Mahatma Gandhi was demonstrated by Hibu Tamo (IV Semester student of Department of Fine Arts and Music, RGU) to mark warmth and respect towards Gandhi Ji. Students and teachers of Department of Fine Arts and Music, RGU, have chanted Gandhi Bhajans “Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram” and “Vaishnav Jan To” and adorned the charming atmosphere. The event was curated for the series by Moyir Riba, faculty at IDE, RGU and one of the Coordinators of the event. Prize Distribution ceremony for the drawing competition held in Rajiv Gandhi University Campus School, on 19th March was also held.

Prof. Gollanapalli Prasad, Managing Trustee and Secretary, GKF, Hyderabad, elaborated the life, vision and mission of Mahatma Gandhi. While talking to the audience, especially the school students of Rajiv Gandhi University Campus, he defined the meaning of Himsa(Violence) and Ahimsa (non-violence) in every aspect of our life, the food we eat, the dress we wear, the words we use. He added one can spread Ahimsa only when a person himself/herself has no Himsa (violence) in him/her. He further added that Gandhi King Foundation is going to start a department in Rajiv Gandhi University.

Hon’ble Vice Chancellorof RGU Prof. Saket Kushwaha, in his concluding remarks as chairperson of the programme enlightened the knowledge we perceive from the life of Mahatma Gandhi. While conversing to the school students he was trying to infuse the quality of Gandhi Ji in them by using various examples like a table cannot make a sound of harmonium thus students must have a particular nature through one can be known. He also urged students to support their parents physically and mentally which will give pleasure not only to the parents but also to them too. He explained the meaning of ‘Native, Icon and Peace’ with relevant examples to the school students. Prof. S. N. Singh, Coordinator, International Centre for Gandhian ansd Peace Studies, RGU, also spoke on the occasion.

On 19th March, the second session focused on the relevance of Saheed Bhagat Singh as major icon in the context of Indian freedom struggle. Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro-Vice Chnacellor presided over the meeting and dwelt at length on the contribution of Bhagat Singh to the success of the freedom struggle and his respect for Mahatma Gandhi whose method of Nonviolence at some point of his life he considered to be the most appropriate method of resisting the colonial dispensation. He projected him as a proper youth icon whose major concern was nationalism and patriotism. He lauded the Centre’s activities and wished for more such meaningful academic events to be organized in future to benefit the academic community.

Dr. N T Rikam, Registrar in his address highlighted the role played by Bhagat Singh and how his method of resistance continues to be relevant in our times. He considered the important MoU signed with GKF which will bring out more collaborative research activities to unearth significant roles the important national icons havbe at different times played to secure freedom for us and to give us a proper blueprint for nation-building in the post-Independent phase.

Prof. Assan Riddi, HoD, History in his part dwelt on the contribution of the Department of History in conceptualizing and materializing the establishment of the Centre whose meritorious involvement in roping in international scholarship on Gandhian nonviolent methods for a peaceful world deserves appreciation. Prof. S N Singh, the Coordinator of the Centre and the Convenor of the ongoing lecture series expressed his gratitude to the honourable Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha for having guided the course of progress of the Centre in all its aspects.

He also expressed his thankfulness to Prof. Prasad Gollanapalli, GKF, Hyderabd for having entered into a major MoU with the Rajiv Gandhi University to make the Centre to gain global visibility. Prof. Prasad, the Chief Speaker, spoke on Bhagat Singh and his impact on shaping the modern Indian collective imagination. He further elaborated on the ideas and ideals of Bhagat Singh impacting the youth of India to help rebuild a syncretic nation to achieve a self-sufficiency and its due place in the international community. The session started with welcome address given by Dr. K C Mishra, HoD, English and ended with vote of thanks given by Dr. Shashank K Yadav, HoD, Sociology while Dr. Doyir Ete conducted the event as MC.