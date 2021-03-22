12th edition of Celebrating North East, a holistic event showcasing fashion, food and culture of northeast

ITANAGAR- The 12th edition of Celebrating North East, a holistic event showcasing fashion, food and culture of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Sikkim concluded at DLF CyberHub Gurugram late Sunday night.

However, young damsels in traditional attires, conceived and stitched by well-known fashion designer Gona Niji, sashayed down the ramp to the thunderous of applause of large number of enthusiastic viewers including chief invitees, Union MoS for Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, ambassadors of ASEAN Countries and the MPs.

The event, an initiative of Guwahati-based North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT) CEO Vikram Rai Medhi and organized by Union Ministry of Tourism, NEIFT and Incredible India, Niji told this daily over telephone from Delhi, adding the single platform gave all stakeholders an opportunity to interact to innovate and look for new prospects

Celebrating North East is a holistic event of this region’s fashion, food and culture in one. “Our exquisite vibrant textures, patterns and designs were presented on last day, showcased by our models on the 2nd day, but the event was punctuated by musical performances by Zubeen Garg, Richa Bharadwaj and Shankuraj Konwar besides folk dances for the people to witness indradhansh culture on NE, she said with lot of satisfaction.