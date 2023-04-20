Arunachal Film Festival 2023 begins

ITANAGAR- The two day Arunachal Film Festival started here today at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar.

Advisor, IPR Department, Laisam Simai, who joined the program as Chief Guest informed that Arunachal Film Festival is an initiative of Government of Arunachal Pradesh to give platform to our indigenous filmmakers and budding talents of state to meet and discuss ideas and to showcase their movies.

He said that Arunachal is rapidly growing in all fields including in the field of filmmaking, as there are many award winning films produced by young directors of the state. With diverse cultures & traditions of various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh and the natural beauty of the land, he said that our state has lots of scope in this sector adding shooting of many Bollywood movies like Koyla, Bhediya etc in state is testimony to our beautiful scenic beauty.

He further said that besides exposure of the state, films also facilitate protecting & preserving our culture & identity from intrusion of modernisation as PAN Arunachal. Filmmaking, he said, is one part of preserving identity through documentation and encouraged the interested youths to take up this form of entrepreneurship. Simai in his address, also thanked the pioneers of filmmaking of the state who showed and brought the art here.

Guest of Honor Ahsan Muzzid, Director of the movie Sonam (The Fortunate One) recalled the journey of making his First feature film, Sonam in Arunachal and the difficulties and adventures they faced during that time. Getting nostalgic, Muzzid elaborated on the challenges faced during shooting of the film at Dirang in 2005-06, almost 20 yrs back. Muzzid expressed his gratitude to former Chief Ministers’ Mukut Mithi and Dorjee Khandu who supported them both financially and morally. He also appreciated the growth in youths who are now interested in filmmaking.

The first day had two workshops on Screen Acting by Palin Kabak of Bhediya fame and Cinematography by Nyago Ete, a FTI graduate and who was also a part of Bhediya movie. The workshops saw attendance from more than 50 youths.

Sonam movie (The Fortunate One) by Ahsan Muzzid, which is an adaptation of Padmashree Y.D.Thongchi’s book of the same name, Missing (The Apparition) by Dr. Sarma Barua and Nana (A Tale of Us) by Shri Tiakumzuk Aier were screened on the first day.

The second day will see movies like The Tainted Mirror by Romi Meitei and In the Land of the Poison Women by Mrs Manju Baruah being screened at the theater.