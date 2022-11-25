Bhediya Review: Varun wins the hearts of fans by acting like a wolf.

Bhediya Review: Producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik’s film Bhediya, which is shot in Arunachal Pradesh is releasing in theaters this Friday. On the first day itself, the audience has appreciated the performance of all the actors and the heavy VFX in the film. Let’s see whether the film Bheidya was able to make a place in the hearts of the audience or not?

The story of the film is about Delhi’s Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan), who is assigned the task of building a road in Arunachal Pradesh, for which he reaches with his cousin Janardan (Abhishek Banerjee). There they meet Panda (Deepak Dobriyal), who plays the role of a connect with the local people.

Construction of a road in the dense forests of Arunachal Pradesh was includes cutting down trees in the picturesque jungle. Even locals also warn the trio not to play with nature when they try to convince them. But one can witness the twist in the tale when Varun gets bitten by a wolf.

He suddenly experiences weird changes in his body and turns into a wolf every full moon night. So, the main task of Varun’s friends is to stop him from attacking the people of neighbouring villages. So, did they turn successful in their mission or not should be witnessed on the big screens itself or else one will surely miss the magic of the twist!

The lead actress also got a decent character even though she got limited space. She tried to help Varun and her friends in a risky way.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that director Amar Kaushik, who made Stree and Bala, has once again brought a great film. The film has tremendous VFX and its climax has become quite good. He said that the film should be seen on the big screen.

Coming to Bhaskar’s friends, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabaak, they are a great addition to the story. On the one hand, they help Varun to come out of the strange phase and on the other side, they need to restrict him from destroying their project. They got the chance to play both comedy and drama elements and thus proved their mettle.

Cutting down trees in the jungle for human needs leads to disturbances in nature and this point is correctly showcased on the big screens. Music director duo Sachin-Jigar has done their job as the background music and the songs are worth listening to!

Bhediya holds a serious environmental subject but it is put forward hilariously by promising classy VFX.