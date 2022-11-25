ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Guv, CM extend Constitution Day greetings

We should, with pride, always remember that all our illustrious forebears who wrote the Constitution had the distinction of being great Freedom Fighters: Governor

November 25, 2022
ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have extended their warm greetings to the fellow citizens of the State on the special occasion of the Constitution Day.

The governor expressed his hope that the occasion, which commemorates the day The Constitution of India was enacted, adopted and given to the people of India in 1949, further strengthens our resolve to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution.

In his message to the people on the occasion, the Governor said that the Constitution of India, one of the most exhaustively written Constitutions in the world, came into force on January 26, 1950. It secures Justice, Liberty and Equality for the people and promotes Fraternity amongst the countrymen. The unique laudable feature of our Constitution is our secular democracy.

On this day, let us acknowledge with gratitude, the contributions of our great Freedom Fighters, particularly Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the President of the Constituent Assembly, who later became the First President of India and Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the head of the Drafting Committee, who later became the First Minister for Law and Justice of India.

We should, with pride, always remember that all our illustrious forebears who wrote the Constitution had the distinction of being great Freedom Fighters. They wrote the Constitution in the backdrop of the sacrifices made to get freedom for our country from British Rule, the Governor said.

On the momentous day, The Governor appealed to all citizens of Arunachal Pradesh to perform their Fundamental Duties as enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

May the true spirit of our Constitution always guide us towards peace, progress and prosperity of our society, State and Nation, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed his greetings to the people on occasion of Constitution Day celebrated all over the country on November 26 every year commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, Father of Constitution of India.

In a message here this evening Khandu said the Constitution of India is of a different genre, derived from best portions of constitutions of various countries and suitably adapted to Indian conditions. Under the Chairmanship of Dr B R Ambedkar, the drafting committee took around three years to draft the constitution and in this period, around eleven sessions were held that covered 165 days.

“We must remember that the Constitution of India was neither typeset nor printed; rather it was handwritten and calligraphic in both Hindi and English languages. We can just imagine the amount of hard work put in by Dr B R Ambedkar and his team of 17 committees,” he said.

Khandu assured the people that his government will remain committed to the democratic values enshrined in of Constitution.

“In fact, democratic values are core to our tribal culture, and we would strengthen it through our commitment,” he added.

