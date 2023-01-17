Bhediya OTT Release Date: How to watch, trailer, songs, full cast, singers & rating

Bhediya OTT New Release Date: The comedy-horror film Bhediya (Bhediya), starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Senon, has been released in theaters on 25 November 2022. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Dinesh Vijan, this Bollywood movie got a lot of love from the audience. The film proved to be a hit at the box office. Made in a budget of 60 crores, the film had earned around 43.67 crores in the first week itself. At the same time, the news of its release on the OTT platform has come to the fore. Know when it can be released.

Bhediya is a story about Bhaskar, a man who is bitten by a wolf and starts to change into an animal. It is set in the jungles of Arunachal Pradesh. A number of surprises turns, and laughter occurs as Bhaskar and his friends search for the answers. Both the crowd and the reviewers responded well to the movie’s theatrical release.

Watch Video- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Bhediya OTT Release Date

The official Bhediya OTT Release Date has not yet been disclosed. However, according to certain rumours, the Hindi-language Bollywood film Bhediya will debut on OTT sometime in January 2023. On 25 November 2022, the horror-comedy movie Bhediya was released in theatres.

Bhediya Story

Bhediya is a story about Bhaskar, a man who is bitten by a wolf and starts to change into an animal. It is set in the jungles of Arunachal Pradesh. A number of surprises turns, and laughter occurs as Bhaskar and his friends search for the answers. Both the crowd and the reviewers responded well to the movie’s theatrical release

Watch Video- ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

Bhediya Trailer

The release of the movie on OTT will be delayed if it is performing well in cinemas. Check out the trailer for the movie here:

Bhediya OTT Platform

The Bollywood horror-comedy flick Bhediya’s digital rights have reportedly been acquired by JioCinema. The movie’s OTT platform was made public not long after it opened in theatres. However, there is no confirmation over the movie’s OTT release date. JioCinema’s OTT service will soon provide Bhediya for viewing. With a Jio Cinema subscription, moviegoers who want to view the horror-comedy Bhediya at home may do so.

Bhediya Full Star Cast

Bollywood horror-comedy Bhediya stars Abhishek Banerjee, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal in the key roles. Amar Kaushik is the director and Dinesh Vijan is the producer of the Hindi-language movie Bhediya through Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Paalin Kabak, Shraddha Kapoor (in a Cameo in Thumkeshwari song), Manoj Bakshi, Druhii Anand, Sharad Kelkar, Taba Sam, Saurabh Shukla, Dosam Beyong are some of the other artists playing roles in the movie.

Bhediya Singers

Playback Singers in the movie Bhediya involves Jigar Saraiya, Sachin Sanghvi, Ash King, Rashmeet Kaur, Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh, Siddharth Basrur and K4 Kekho.