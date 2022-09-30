Teaser of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya Release

ITANAGAR- Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, on Friday, shared the teaser of their upcoming film Bhediya. The over fifty-second video starts with a wolf staring at a house and soon chasing a human in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh.

The video takes us into the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh as we witness many suspenseful moments and hear a simmering folk tribute to the mythical Bhediya.

The video, which gives its viewers a sneak peek into Varun Dhawan’s dark world, doesn’t reveal the face of the main characters of the film.

In the teaser of Bhediya, along with Bhediya, some VFX and loud background rap can be heard. At the same time, it has also been shown how the wolf is the hero of this story.

Varun running through the jungles at night and the wolf in the form of fire shows its powerful VFX.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The official trailer is scheduled to launch on the 19th of October, celebrating 10 years of Varun’s journey in the industry.

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal’s film Bhediya will release on 25 November 2022.