Arunachal: 3rd DRDO Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela held Tawang

TAWANG- The 3rd DRDO Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela was conducted today in the Defence Research Laboratory R&D Centre (RDC) at Changbu, Tawang. The mela has been organised as a part of diamond jubilee celebration of DRL Tezpur.

The villagers, self help groups, head of offices of Tawang district, and ex servicemen participated in the mela.

The chief guest GS Udawat Commandant 38th Battalion SSB Tawang praised DRL about its commendable job in border areas and stressed that we need to double the income of farmers.

The DRL and DRDO will be contributing milestone contribution, civil and military interaction will increase through this mela. The people of Tawang has always supported defence personnel and let us continue to strengthen borders.

Earlier in his Welcome address Dr BJ Gogoi Officer incharge DRL RDC Tawang informed about DRDO, its activities and future plans which included expansion of DRL RDC Tawang and its infrastructure development. He informed that 50 advance weather prediction system will be installed in different parts of Arunachal sister DRDO lab – DGRE.

The Chief Coordinator of the mela Dr. Ajitabh Bora, Sc E of DRL informed that this mela is on the line of jai jawan jai kisan jai vigyan and jai anusandhan slogan given by the Prime Minister and first and second Kisan Jawan Vigyan mela were conducted in DRL RDC Salari in West Kameng district in 2018 and 2019.

The aim of this mela is to provide platform for interaction of farmers and jawans with scientists, through kisan sabha. He further informed that DRDO mainly deals with defence but its benefit should go to civilians also.

Providing good quality organic vegetables is a horticulture therapy to jawans, this mela also provides civil military interaction, demonstration and promotion of modern agro technologies in border areas to check migration of villagers from border villages to urban areas, food processing units and mushroom spawn producing units are being created to facilitate self help groups by lending the resources.

He said there is an instruction from the govt to every dept to adopt villages along Himalayan border areas and accordingly DRDO has adopted few villages in Kalaktang and Tawang.